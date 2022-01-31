January 31, 2022 - Hussey Gay Bell announced the promotion of Mr. Chris Burke, PE to Director of Water/Wastewater for the firm's Savannah operations.
A 25+ years of experience Senior Water/Wastewater Engineer, Mr. Burke has been with the firm for 12 years. He has managed and designed projects for a host of clientele with emphasis in master planning, water distribution, wastewater collections and wastewater treatment plant design for communities throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina including Statesboro, Richmond Hill, Pooler, Savannah, Brunswick and Augusta. Career design projects of note include master infrastructure for the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center, infrastructure designs for Savannah Quarters, upgrade of the City of Pooler's Wastewater Treatment Plant to 6.223 MGD, on- and off- site infrastructure for Savannah's new Enmarket Arena and on- and off-site utilities for the City of Savannah's new Floyd Adams Jr. City Services Complex. Mr. Burke will continue to serve as the Manager and Lead Engineer for water/wastewater infrastructure and wastewater treatment plant projects throughout the region, as well as oversee business development and client relationship management efforts for the division.
“Since joining the firm, Chris has honed his infrastructure experience and served as Senior Project Engineer for the firm’s largest wastewater treatment plant designs in the region. Chris has also developed and maintained many client relationships and I look forward to watching him advance this even more,” expressed Hussey Gay Bell CEO, Holmes Bell. “I welcome him to the leadership team and wish him much success in this new role."
"I have gained invaluable experience with the firm that has prepared me for future advancement. I appreciate the opportunity and look forward to continuing the firm’s mission,” said Mr. Burke.
Mr. Burke obtained a Master of Science in Environmental Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He is a Registered Professional Engineer in Georgia and South Carolina.
