April 11, 2023 - M.E. Sack Engineering, a full-service engineering firm, continues to expand their team, most recently hiring Chris Herold as Civil Designer. In this role, Herold will be a part of the project proposal process, responsible for drafting comprehensive designs for industrial systems and residential developments through statistical analysis and data surveys, based on their clients’ specifications, and legal requirements.

Herold has been in the engineering field for nearly five years doing site development. Most of his experience is in plan production, permitting, client and contractor coordination and drainage modeling. From schools and apartment buildings to parking lots, residential neighborhoods, and Georgia Ports redevelopments, Herold has a wealth of knowledge in engineering. 

