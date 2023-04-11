April 11, 2023 - M.E. Sack Engineering, a full-service engineering firm, continues to expand their team, most recently hiring Chris Herold as Civil Designer. In this role, Herold will be a part of the project proposal process, responsible for drafting comprehensive designs for industrial systems and residential developments through statistical analysis and data surveys, based on their clients’ specifications, and legal requirements.
Herold has been in the engineering field for nearly five years doing site development. Most of his experience is in plan production, permitting, client and contractor coordination and drainage modeling. From schools and apartment buildings to parking lots, residential neighborhoods, and Georgia Ports redevelopments, Herold has a wealth of knowledge in engineering.
“I enjoy Civil Engineering because of the variety of projects that I've been able to work on," said Herold. "No two sites are the same and I consider each one its own puzzle. My job is to solve the problem: how to serve the site and keep the water out. I look forward to working here at M.E. Sack Engineering, and I hope to be a big part of the growth and expansion of the office and the range of projects we will design.”
Born and raised in Savannah, Herold spent one year at the University of Georgia, and then transferred to Georgia Southern where he graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Civil Engineering. He and his wife live in Richmond Hill, with their dog Chipper (named after Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones). Herold is a sports fanatic, and loves cheering on the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Falcons, Georgia Southern Eagles, and Atlanta Hawks.
