August 3, 2021 - M.E. Sack Engineering, a full-service Georgia engineering firm, recently added Christopher Daniels to the team as Surveyor. In this role, he will help determine property boundaries through precise measurements. He will also provide data for engineering, prepare sites and staking for construction projects and locate wetlands.
Daniels joins M.E. Sack Engineering with five years experience in the surveying industry. In his free time, he loves the outdoors, riding motorcycles, fishing and spending time with his fiance and two young boys.
Visit mesack.com for more information.
