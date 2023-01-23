January 23, 2022 - EMC Engineering Services, Inc., headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, has announced the promotion of Christopher E. Brazell, PE, PLS to Chief Operations Officer.
Brazell has been with EMC for 21 years and is a licensed Professional Engineer in 33 states, as well as a Professional Land Surveyor in Georgia. He also has certifications with the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission as a Level II Certified Design Professional, and Level I & Level II Certified Trainer. When not at work, you can find him running, fishing, hunting, hiking, golfing, and traveling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.