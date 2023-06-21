June 21, 2023 - Coleman Company, Inc. has announced the addition of John Allen, Conner Danielson, and Devin Mashek to its engineering team as project engineers. Allen, Danielson, and Mashek will assist project managers and be responsible for project coordination including design and permitting on various civil engineering projects.
Allen brings with him three years of civil design and construction experience. He graduated from the University of Alabama where he held various internships within the construction industry. After college, he returned to his hometown of Atlanta to begin his professional career in site design. He has worked on a variety of projects in the Atlanta area including commercial, residential, and municipal work. John is passionate about all things related to our built environment and he looks forward to participating in the sustained growth of the Savannah area.
Danielson was born and raised in Iowa, where he graduated from the University of Iowa in 2018. He recently moved to Savannah and brings four years of civil engineering experience. Danielson most recently worked for Foth Infrastructure specializing in transportation design and onsite inspections. Conner is excited to explore Savannah with his girlfriend and two dogs and looks forward to expanding his skill set with Coleman Company.
Mashek grew up in a small town in Northeast Iowa and graduated from Iowa State University with a BS in Civil Engineering. He has worked on a variety of projects throughout the upper Midwest including commercial and residential development, general municipal, and aviation projects. Devin enjoys hiking with his dog, hunting, fishing, and playing golf in his free time.
“We are excited to welcome John, Conner, and Devin to the engineering team at Coleman,” said VP of Engineering Travis Burke. “The addition of these experienced engineers will help us continue to serve our customers and provide quality service.”
