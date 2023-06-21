COLEMAN COMPANY adds to engineering team.jpg

John Allen, Conner Danielson, and Devin Mashek.

June 21, 2023 - Coleman Company, Inc. has announced the addition of John Allen, Conner Danielson, and Devin Mashek to its engineering team as project engineers. Allen, Danielson, and Mashek will assist project managers and be responsible for project coordination including design and permitting on various civil engineering projects.  

Allen brings with him three years of civil design and construction experience. He graduated from the University of Alabama where he held various internships within the construction industry. After college, he returned to his hometown of Atlanta to begin his professional career in site design. He has worked on a variety of projects in the Atlanta area including commercial, residential, and municipal work. John is passionate about all things related to our built environment and he looks forward to participating in the sustained growth of the Savannah area.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.