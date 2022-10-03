October 3, 2022 - Thomas & Hutton (T&H) has announced its newest Professional Engineer (PE) in Georgia. Designer Corey Cook passed the Principles and Practices of Engineering Civil exam with the Transportation depth examination and has satisfied the experience requirement needed to become a PE.
Corey Cook joined Thomas & Hutton’s Transportation Department in 2017, shortly after graduating from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering. As a Transportation Designer, Cook is responsible for designing roadway alignments, typical sections, and roadway drainage associated with transportation projects for private and municipal clients in Southeastern Georgia and South Carolina. He is also responsible for project quantity, cost estimation, and construction management.
