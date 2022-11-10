November 10, 2022 - Corey McCollum has joined Thomas & Hutton’s Civil Department in Savannah as a Designer.
McCollum obtained a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering technology from Savannah State University and previously worked as an engineering technician in environmental consulting. As a student, he was named Engineering Technology Student of the Year by the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of Georgia. He is certified in construction materials testing by the American Concrete Institute.
