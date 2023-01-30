January 30, 2023 - Creighton Dukes has joined Thomas & Hutton as a Field Representative in the Civil Department. Creighton brings 18 years of experience in implementing construction projects for commercial, residential, and roadway clients along the Georgia coast. He obtained his Associate Degree in business administration from Newberry College and holds an active Master Captains License. Creighton previously managed a fleet of boats meeting tourism and logistics demands out of St. Simons, Georgia.
In his role as a Field Representative, Creighton will perform routine construction observation for land development projects while serving as a liaison between the owner, Thomas & Hutton, and the contractor. He will assist Thomas & Hutton project managers in effectively administering construction contracts by visiting project sites and reviewing conditions, participating in meetings, and keeping up with all project plans and specifications.
