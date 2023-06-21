June 21, 2023 - Catamount Constructors, Inc., a 100% employee-owned ENR Top 400 General Contractor, has announced the hiring of Curtis Rakosi as Vice President of Industrial, to lead Catamount’s return to Savannah, Georgia.
With an impressive track record spanning over 30 years in the construction industry, Curtis brings extensive experience to spearhead Catamount’s return to Savannah. Throughout his career, he has successfully managed a diverse range of complex projects, including industrial, healthcare, government, office, retail, higher and education. Most recently holding a Vice President of Construction position, he held full operational responsibility, including pre-construction, contract negotiation, scheduling, profit accountability, closeout, and field and office management for 50 employees.
As a Vice President of Industrial at Catamount, Curtis holds a pivotal role in Catamount’s growth strategy for the Savannah market. He will be responsible for developing business opportunities in the Savannah market, executing on projects and strategy, and building a strong team. He will collaborate closely with other Catamount leaders to develop a strategic approach and seamless alignment for all clients. By aligning with clients’ goals, objectives, and priorities, Curtis will consistently deliver exceptional results and cement Catamount’s reputation as an industry leader.
Catamount is opening its new Tampa office and returning to Savannah, GA with an office opening in May 2023 to establish a local presence and expand new and existing client relationships. With the lowest vacancy rate in the country and an almost 30% increase in demand last year, Catamount is well posed to help our clients grow their presence and respond to these significant industrial needs in the Savannah area.
Chris Copeland, Vice President of Industrial at Catamount, commented, “We are thrilled to return to the Savannah market, where our existing clients are already active and where new clients are looking to continue building on this booming industrial demand. Curtis joining the team is an exciting time for Catamount. His local leadership marks a significant milestone in Catamount’s national industrial expansion. His background, skillset, and track record of performance will allow us to continue growing our Savannah footprint and respond to our clients’ needs in this booming industrial market.”
