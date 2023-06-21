June 21, 2023 - Catamount Constructors, Inc., a 100% employee-owned ENR Top 400 General Contractor, has announced the hiring of Curtis Rakosi as Vice President of Industrial, to lead Catamount’s return to Savannah, Georgia. 

With an impressive track record spanning over 30 years in the construction industry, Curtis brings extensive experience to spearhead Catamount’s return to Savannah. Throughout his career, he has successfully managed a diverse range of complex projects, including industrial, healthcare, government, office, retail, higher and education. Most recently holding a Vice President of Construction position, he held full operational responsibility, including pre-construction, contract negotiation, scheduling, profit accountability, closeout, and field and office management for 50 employees.

