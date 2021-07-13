July 13, 2021 - Dana Scheetz recently joined Thomas & Hutton’s Water Resources Department as a Designer. She received dual bachelor’s degrees in Environmental Engineering and GIS from The University of Alabama. Her prior experience includes positions with Habitat for Humanity, Regeneration Field Institute, and Vulcan Materials Company. Dana will prepare construction drawings, conduct engineering calculations for storm drainage infrastructure and prepare permit applications associated with residential, commercial, and or municipal projects.
In her spare time, Dana enjoys scuba diving, travelling, attending music festivals, and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity.
Founded in 1946 in Savannah, GA, Thomas & Hutton is a privately-held professional services company providing engineering, planning, landscape architecture, surveying, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and consulting services to public and private clients. For more information, visit www.thomasandhutton.com.
