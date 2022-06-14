June 14, 2022 - Hussey Gay Bell announced the promotion of Danielle Barboza, MPA, to Marketing Manager, Savannah. As Marketing Manager, she will be responsible for managing the full spectrum of duties related to the firm's production process, management of key performance metrics and involved in all marketing and corporate branding aspects for the firm.
Barboza joined the firm as a Marketing Coordinator in 2019. Prior to her tenure with the firm, Barboza served in creative management positions for Georgia Southern University, Armstrong State University and SCAD. She obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts, Photography degree from SCAD, as well as a Master of Public Administration degree from Georgia Southern University. Barboza is a member of Nu Lambda Mu International Honor Society, Pi Alpha Alpha and previously served as a Director of Yearly Projects and Programs for the Savannah Jaycees. She also enjoys volunteering in the community for various organizations including Loop It Up Savannah.
“During her time with us, Danielle has demonstrated her incredible ability to manage a high volume of production while executing a host of concurrent corporate and creative duties. Her tenacious work ethic and relentless pursuit to learn new things to deepen her skill set coupled with her pragmatic attitude and decisive decision-making skills have all contributed to her elevation. Given our firm's continued growth, this position is key to supporting the execution of leadership's strategies to amplify the firm’s brand position in core market sectors and in our communities," said Stephanie Dammen-Morrell, Director of Marketing & Business Development for Hussey Gay Bell.
To learn more about HUSSEY GAY BELL, visit www.husseygaybell.com.
