March 30, 2023 - Choate Construction Company has announced the appointment of Dave Knudson to Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the firm. Formerly as Executive Vice President of Operations and throughout his 20-year tenure with Choate Construction, Knudson has been a driving force behind many of Choate’s strategic initiatives, and a key contributor to the firm’s overall success. In his role as COO, Knudson will continue to lead Choate’s relentless pursuit of operational excellence on behalf of its clients, while continuing to strengthen the firm’s relationship-focused culture. 

“Dave has selflessly invested decades of time and energy in the development of our employee-owners and the future of our firm,” says Matt Brewer, Choate President & CEO. “I am grateful to have him as a leader within Choate, and I look forward to the bright future Dave will continue to help usher in through his new role as Chief Operations Officer.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.