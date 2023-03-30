March 30, 2023 - Choate Construction Company has announced the appointment of Dave Knudson to Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the firm. Formerly as Executive Vice President of Operations and throughout his 20-year tenure with Choate Construction, Knudson has been a driving force behind many of Choate’s strategic initiatives, and a key contributor to the firm’s overall success. In his role as COO, Knudson will continue to lead Choate’s relentless pursuit of operational excellence on behalf of its clients, while continuing to strengthen the firm’s relationship-focused culture.
“Dave has selflessly invested decades of time and energy in the development of our employee-owners and the future of our firm,” says Matt Brewer, Choate President & CEO. “I am grateful to have him as a leader within Choate, and I look forward to the bright future Dave will continue to help usher in through his new role as Chief Operations Officer.”
With more than 35 years of proven experience in the construction industry, Knudson brings an in-depth perspective to Choate’s operations that ensures continued success for Choate’s clients and their projects. His breadth of knowledge, tenacity, and passion for fostering long-lasting partnerships have directly contributed to the firm’s growth and will continue to optimally position Choate for the future.
“It is truly an honor to be named COO of Choate Construction,” said Knudson. “I am humbled by the trust placed in me by members of our Board and senior leadership to continue strategizing and facilitating the growth of our people, our firm, and the clients who put their trust in Choate. I am very proud of Choate, every one of our employee-owners, and I’m very excited about continuing to help shape the future of our awesome company!”
Knudson is a 1987 graduate of the University of Florida’s M.E. Rinker School of Construction Management. He is past chair of the Carolinas Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors, past member of ABC’s National Board of Directors and an active member of ABC’s National Legislative Committee.
