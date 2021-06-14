June 14, 2021 - Charles Perry Partners, Inc. (CPPI) recently hired David Hamilton as the Vice President and Regional Manager in their Savannah, Georgia office.
As a veteran industry professional, Hamilton brings more than 30 years of construction knowledge to CPPI and has been extensively involved in developing and supporting strategic business objectives in the Southeast region’s construction market. He will lead client development, project pursuits, preconstruction efforts, and operations and sales growth in the Southeastern Georgia and South Carolina sectors to continue positioning CPPI as a top provider of construction services in the public and private sectors.
Hamilton is actively involved with numerous industry organizations including the Association of General Contractors, the Urban Land Institute, and the NAIOP. He also holds a General Contractor’s license in various states and is LEED AP certified.
Born and raised in Atlanta, Hamilton moved to Johnson City, Tennessee, where he played baseball at Milligan College and earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Business Administration before returning to Atlanta to earn a Bachelor of Civil Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology. He later went on Jacksonville University to earn an Executive Master in Business Administration.
Hamilton serves on the board at the Georgia Tech Christian Campus Fellowship, and was a charter member. He also serves as a trustee at Milligan University and has been very active in missions with his wife, Denise, within the Christian Church over the years.
In their downtime, Hamilton and his wife enjoy spending time with their grandchildren and reading a good suspense novel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.