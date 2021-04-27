April 27, 2021 - JE Dunn has announced the promotion of David Newland to preconstruction director.
Newland, who has more than 20 years of experience in the industry including six years with JE Dunn, most recently served as senior preconstruction and estimating manager.
“We are honored to promote David to preconstruction director. David has added a tremendous leadership during his tenure at JE Dunn and we are excited to see him prosper,” said Ryan Price.
Since joining JE Dunn, Newland has worked on projects such as the Georgia Southern Engineering & Research Building, St. Joseph's/Candler Bluffton Campus, Andrea B. Williams Elementary and the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center.
In his new role as preconstruction director, Newland leads the estimating and preconstruction team, which includes strategic planning and management of the project team and budgets. Newland also leads the overall preconstruction process, which includes producing competitive bids, negotiated proposals, cost estimates, analysis and budgets.
When not on the job, Newland is active in the local community and volunteers with Urban Hope, Girl Scouts, Chatham County Public School Events, Keep Savannah Beautiful and United Way. Newland is also on the Board of Trustees for Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church, where he is also a member.
Newland is certified as LEED AP and has received his 30 Hour OSHA designation.
He is also very involved in his children’s extracurricular activities, which include soccer, basketball, baseball and dance.
Newland is a graduate of Georgia Southern University, where he earned a degree in building construction science with a minor in business. He also has a masters from the University of Florida in construction management. Newland is a native of Statesboro, GA.
