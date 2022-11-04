November 4, 2022 - Savannah Surfaces recently announced that Deanna Conrad has been hired as the Interior Sales Assistant at their headquarters in Hardeeville, South Carolina.
Deanna was previously the Project Coordinator for the Orange County Public Schools construction project in Orlando, FL. She also has Project Management experience from Stevens, Inc., a Design-Build Firm & Roofing Company in Winter Park, FL. Deanna earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Central Florida. As Interior Sales Assistant, she is responsible for assisting the Interior Sales Team by updating and maintaining our showroom, ordering and receiving samples, and coordinating meetings and orders for our clients.
