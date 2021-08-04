August 4, 2021 - Debra James has joined Barge Design Solutions, Inc., (Barge) as a Client Service Leader (CSL) and a newly elected Vice President. Debra brings two decades of experience in the architecture and engineering consulting industry where she initially provided public affairs services for municipal and federal projects before successfully transitioning into business development.
Prior to joining Barge, Debra served as a client service leader for international engineering consulting firms, where she skillfully led strategic sales efforts that resulted in significant project awards with municipal and state clients, including the cities of Atlanta and Augusta, Georgia Department of Transportation, and DeKalb, Hall, and Rockdale Counties.
Ben Adams, Vice President and Client Service Leader, shares, “Debra’s joining our team supports one of our firm’s strategic initiatives of investing in growth of our market share in Georgia. Debra will be a valuable asset to the Georgia client service team, helping us expand our reach with her extensive network. I’m confident that she will contribute to helping us take what we have done here over the last several years to the next level.”
James earned a Bachelor of arts in Journalism and Public Relations from Northern Illinois University.
