December 10, 2021 - Dewitt Tilton Group served a Thanksgiving-week meal to Pooler firefighters on Monday, Nov. 22, at the Pooler Fire Department, 1093 S. Rogers St.
The Dewitt Tilton Group team personally served up a catered holiday feast from Jim ‘N Nick’s BBQ. Firefighters and support staff enjoyed smoked turkey breast, smoked country ham, a choice of seasonal side dishes and of course, pecan pie.
Chris Tilton, co-principal of Dewitt Tilton Group, is happy to continue a tradition his company started four years ago.
“These are real hometown heroes and sacrifice so much to keep this great community safe. We’re just happy to be able to show our appreciation for all they do,” Tilton said.
This is the fourth year Dewitt Tilton Group has provided meals to first responders during the week of Thanksgiving. The tradition began in 2018 when the company was much smaller and located in Thunderbolt, Ga.
“We’re thankful to be a part of this community and we’re grateful for this wonderful meal,” said Wade Simmons, Chief of the Fire Department for the City of Pooler. “We often like to say that we’re just doing our jobs, but the gesture of gratitude is wonderful.”
The ongoing tradition underscores the sense of partnership between public and private entities to both build and protect the rapidly expanding Pooler community. Dewitt Tilton Group recognizes the importance of that spirit and how it shines during the holiday season.
"We have a great relationship with the City of Pooler and the Fire Department. The cooperation we get is outstanding. With this meal, we’re just happy to let them know how much they are appreciated,” Tilton added.
