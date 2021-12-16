December 16, 2021 - The Dewitt Tilton Group, a commercial and industrial construction company in the Southeast, donated $1,000 and their team's time to put together food packages for the Backpacks of Love program supporting families in need during the holiday season. This is the third year the Dewitt Tilton Group has supported the Backpacks of Love program which began in 2013.

Volunteers of Backpacks of Love and the Dewitt Tilton Group prepared the special holiday packages at New Beginning Church in Richmond Hill at 75 Crosswind Drive. Ham and turkey were included, as well as shelf-stable items like canned fruits and vegetables.  

“The success of our company is due in part to the growth of Richmond Hill, and we’ve always believed in paying it forward,” said the Dewitt Tilton Group President Chris Tilton. “Backpacks of Love is an organization we’ve become close to and are proud to support. We’re in awe of their year-round commitment to helping hungry children.”

Founded in 2013 by McAllister Elementary School employee Melodie Lane, Backpacks of Love sends needy and potentially hungry schoolchildren of Bryan County home with packages of quality, nourishing food each Friday and before extended school breaks. A partnership between United Way of the Coastal Empire and the New Beginnings Community Church provides funding to procure food from Second Harvest Food Bank. Donations from individuals and local companies like the Dewitt Tilton Group strengthen the effort.

“Year after year, we are humbled by the kindness of companies in the community like the Dewitt Tilton Group,” Lane said. “We operate year-round, but their generosity is extra appreciated during the holiday season.”
 
For more information on the program, visit richmondhill.church/backpacks.

