December 6, 2021 - Dewitt Tilton Group, a regional commercial and industrial construction firm serving the Southeast and Lowcountry, won a Georgia Business Journal Best of Georgia award in the commercial contractor category. The statewide publication covers business, economic development, local politics and education news.
Companies are nominated for the Best of Georgia award by the public. Tens of thousands of members of the public vote on the candidates in each category. Then, the results are vetted through reputable sources like the Better Business Bureau. Finally, irregularities and multiple votes are checked before the Georgia Business Journal selects the Best of Georgia winners.
“We’re honored to be recognized, by not only the Georgia Business Journal, but all the people who voted for us who are honoring the hard work and care we put into every project,” said Dewitt Tilton Group Co-Principal Chris Tilton. “Ultimately, we are helping other businesses grow their operations in many of our builds, so an award from the Georgia Business Journal is special.”
More than 20 business and community categories are awarded each year, including Arts & Entertainment, Beauty & Spa, College & Specialized Training, and many others. Depending on the size of these market sectors, typically within each category, Georgia Business Journal includes three segments: “Best,” “Regional Winners” and “Honorable Mentions.”
Dewitt Tilton Group has worked on many visible construction projects in the Savannah area, including The Shops at Lakeside Village, Pooler Car Wash, Mint Car Wash, Kansa Center mixed-use development and the Berwick retail development. They also participate in several community events, including Dewitt Tilton Group’s trademark groundbreaking and grand opening ceremonies, as well as charitable endeavors like Backpacks of Love and serving meals to first responders during the holiday season.
“We think giving back is important. We enjoy being a part of a community that has been so welcoming and has been an integral part of our success,” Tilton added.
Dewitt Tilton Group has also been honored multiple times by Star Building Systems, including regional wins and numerous Master Builder Award honors, as well as Savannah Morning News and Connect Savannah.
