December 6, 2021 - Ridgeway Roofing Co. LLC was determined to give back in a meaningful way this holiday season, and they partnered with SD Gunner Fund to gift a free new roof to a local veteran in need. Superior Distribution, GAF, and Ridgeway Roofing Co. LLC will work together to donate and assemble the new roof.
Jayme Spell of Richmond Hill was nominated and selected as the #Roof4Troop winner. Spell spent 7 years in the Army as a logistics officer and deployed to Afghanistan in support of OEF. Spell held transportation, ammunition, supply, maintenance, and administrative positions and ended her career as a Company Commander for a Forward Support Company in an Infantry Battalion. In 2019, Spell 100% medically retired from the Army and shortly after obtained a service dog through SD Gunner Fund to help with mobility, anxiety, and PTSD.
“This opportunity will be so helpful to me and much needed,” said Spell. “My house has a very old roof and I have spent a significant amount of money the last two years remodeling my bathroom to help with my disabilities.
