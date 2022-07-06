July 6, 2022 - M.E. Sack Engineering, a full-service Georgia based engineering firm, has announced the hiring of Environmental Engineer, Delaney Lann. In this role, she will be primarily responsible for the company’s analysis, design and implementation of water, wastewater systems and technologies.
When it comes to gauging environmental factors, Delaney brings an unmatched level of knowledge and understanding to the M.E. Sack team. She is a recent graduate from Clemson University with a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering. She has gained extensive experience in environmental engineering education through her time spent working with the Clemson Watershed Center for Excellence. With over four years of experience in water quality testing and research, Delaney is well equipped with the expertise necessary to help clients develop strategies to deal with any and all environmental engineering issues.
Delaney was born and raised in Spotsylvania, VA. After graduating from Clemson University, she decided to officially relocate to the South and now resides in Hinesville, GA. In Delaney’s free time, she enjoys painting, rooting for the Clemson Tigers and exploring the natural beauty of the Lowcountry.
