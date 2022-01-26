January 26, 2022 - M.E. Sack Engineering, a full-service Georgia based engineering firm, recently announced the hiring of Devon Cobb as Civil Designer. In this position, Devon will be responsible for drafting comprehensive design plans for industrial systems and residential developments through statistical analysis and data surveys, as a part of project proposals, following their clients’ specifications and legal requirements.
Born and raised in Savannah, Devon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering Technology from Savannah State University. With more than four years of field engineering experience (including Geotechnical, Construction Materials Testing & Surveying), Devon is excited to join the successful M.E. Sack team.
In his free time, he enjoys playing basketball and is a big Los Angeles Lakers fan! Devon says, “Waking up everyday gives me motivation to become better everyday.” M.E. Sack Engineering is excited to continue growing their team to help exceed their client’s needs, both on-time and on budget.
