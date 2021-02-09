February 9, 2021 - Savannah Hardscapes Construction recently announced that Doug Norton has been hired as the General Superintendent at their headquarters in Hardeeville, South Carolina.
He attended Southern Polytechnic University (Kennesaw State University) in Marietta, Georgia where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management. Doug brings over twenty years of experience in the construction industry; including crane operation, concrete know-how, and commercial, residential, and industrial construction experience. Doug provides on-site coordination for all phases of construction projects, including coordinating subcontractors, material, and equipment, ensures specifications are being followed and work is on schedule and within budget.
Savannah Hardscapes Construction is the go-to resource in the Lowcountry for masonry and hardscape projects of all sizes and levels of complexity. Savannah Hardscapes specializes in providing an unequaled selection of exterior surfacing materials along with turnkey installation for projects of any size and scope.
Visit savannahhardscapes.com for more information.
