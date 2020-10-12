October 12, 2020 - Local architecture firm Felder & Associates recently added Elisa Dogor, Project Associate, to its award-winning team.
Having grown up in the Black Forest in Kӧnigsfeld, Germany, Dogor recently graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) with a BFA in Architecture and a minor in Architectural History. Dogor's responsibilities at the firm include producing construction documents, 3D models and renderings, along with other work that will strengthen and expedite her team's design process.
In 2019, Dogor was recognized as an HKS Southeast Design Fellow for her work in collaboration with a group of students and professionals to design a soccer court, park and community hub surrounding an Atlanta MARTA station for Station Soccer and Atlanta City Studio.
"While I have studied and admired the remarkable architecture of Savannah during my time at SCAD," said Dogor, "I never had the chance to actively shape it beyond theoretical studio projects. At Felder & Associates, I have the opportunity to join together theory and practice. Now, my actual projects will blend beautifully with the meaningful context of this landmark city."
When she is not at work, Dogor welcomes any opportunity to exercise her creativity, and she enjoys staying active through various outdoor activities such as playing soccer and cycling.
