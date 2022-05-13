May 13, 2022 - Hussey Gay Bell has announced the hire of Ms. Elizabeth Schminke, AIA, NCARB for its Savannah Architectural Division.
She joins the firm with twelve (12) years of architectural experience designing residential, commercial, adaptive reuse, civic and cultural, hospitality, education, liturgical and retail projects. Schminke will be responsible for managing and designing projects from concept to completion. She obtained a Master of Architecture from the Savannah College of Art and Design and a Bachelor of Arts in Historic Preservation from the University of Mary Washington. Schminke is a registered architect in the State of Georgia.
