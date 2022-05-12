May 12, 2022 - Hussey Gay Bell has announced that Interior Designer, Ms. Ellen Wooditch, RID, NCIDQ, IIDA, has obtained Registered Interior Designer (RID) licensure in the State of Georgia. She has eleven years of experience, a passion for space planning and embraces the challenge of creating functional, yet aesthetically pleasing spaces that meet client needs. Ms. Wooditch’s project experience includes education, healthcare, hospitality and residential. Recent projects of note include Novel Coworking, the new Avita Behavioral Health Crisis Center, the new Mingledorff Hall - Upper School STEM Center at Savannah Country Day School and the East Jackson Middle School Renovation.
She obtained a Bachelor of Science, Interior Design degree from Georgia Southern University and is a member of the International Interior Design Association (IIDA).
