December 21, 2021 - Hussey Gay Bell Interior Designer, Ellen Wooditch, NCIDQ, IIDA, recently obtained her NCIDQ certification. She has ten years of experience, a passion for space planning and embraces the challenge of creating functional, yet aesthetically pleasing spaces that meet client needs. Her project experience includes education, healthcare, hospitality and residential.
"This is a tremendous accomplishment for all aspiring Interior Designers. I'm so glad I had the support of my family, my supervisor, Mr. Robert Armstrong, AIA, and coworkers to achieve this dream,” said Wooditch.
She obtained a Bachelor of Science, Interior Design degree from Georgia Southern University and is a member of the International Interior Design Association (IIDA). Wooditch is in the process of becoming a licensed Interior Designer in the State of Georgia.
