February 2, 2023 - M.E. Sack Engineering has announced that they have received the 2023 Georgia Society of Professional Engineers (GSPE) Engineering Employer of the Year Award in the Small Business category. The GSPE Engineering Employer of the Year Awards honors the firms and agencies that are helping build Georgia’s future. This award is given to agencies who have contributed to the engineering industry through the planning, design, and implementation of critical projects through the cultivation of talented professionals and through the advancement of the profession via community involvement and education.
“We are truly humbled and honored to have received this recognition,” says M.E. Sack Engineering CEO Marcus Sack. “Each of our team members is valuable and an integral part of our success. We are always eager to reinforce existing knowledge and expand the skills of our employees. From external professional development and training to equipping them with the programs and relationships needed to succeed. We are small but mighty, and I am honored to work with the best.”
