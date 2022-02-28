February 28, 2022 - Dewitt Tilton Group recently won a prestigious Best of District Award from Star Building Systems for The Shops at Lakeside Village on Pooler Parkway near the I-16 intersection. Founded in 1927, Star has partnerships with local builders nationwide, providing metal building systems and products, estimating software, cutting-edge design tools and extensive training.
Feb. 28 - Dewitt Tilton Group earns Star Building Systems Master Builder award
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
“This project was very good for our team. It was a challenging project and the two tenant upfits were unique in their designs and components. To be recognized for an outstanding job speaks volumes about our people, our partners, and our commitment to quality and service,” said co-founder and president Chris Tilton.
The Shops at Lakeside Village is a 17,000-sq.-ft., 12-bay retail center anchored by an AT&T retail outlet and a next-generation Dunkin’ restaurant. The developer, Stature Investments, wanted the ability to have varying bay sizes for the rest of the potential tenants. The result was four PEMB clear span sections, combined together in an "L" shape with two single sloped roofs in two directions.
The interior build for the Dunkin’ restaurant brought its own set of challenges, as the construction firm had to follow extensive corporate-mandated rules. Many of these rules changed during the project as data from other next-generation builds happening in other parts of the country revealed areas for improvement. The ongoing effort to finetune the design was taken in stride as the team stayed on schedule and the project was completed a month ahead of plan.
