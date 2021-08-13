August 13, 2021 - Felder & Associates recently announced the addition of a new team to support the recent upsurge in regional construction projects. Joining the staff are project manager Lauren Prefer, and two architecture interns, Christina Strough and Jacob Woods.
FELDER & ASSOCIATES expands team with three new hires
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
“Due to the expansion and strength of the construction market in our area, we're essentially adding another whole team, which will increase our production capabilities by about 33%," explained owner Brian Felder. "We’re very pleased to have three impressive young people join our firm. They bring a unique energy and fresh perspective, and we look forward to their contributions for years to come."
Prefer arrives at Felder & Associates with more than five years of experience at Hussey Gay Bell with designing public and commercial spaces. Prefer is a 2014 graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Architecture. A native of Bellmore, N.Y., she will be responsible for managing projects from concept through construction.
Prefer’s design ethos is inspired by temples and ancient structures, and the influence meaningful buildings have on society and culture. She holds form and function in equal standing with a commitment to balancing beauty and utility.
“I’m very passionate about the impact buildings have on the world and try to reflect that in my work,” Prefer said.
Strough, from Cinnaminson, N.J., earned her B.Arch. in Architecture from Virginia Tech and worked for two years as an intern at Jay Reinert Architect in Haddonfield, N.J. At Felder & Associates, Strough will work on all aspects of architectural design and drafting.
“I enjoy the collaborative workspace and believe it is a key ingredient to great design,” Strough said.
Woods, a 2021 Penn State graduate, earned a B.Arch. in Architecture with a minor in landscape architecture and architectural history. He also served as an intern at FVHD Architects-Planners in Ewing, N.J. A native of Newtown, Pa., Woods will primarily work on design and construction documents using AutoCAD, Revit and other design and modeling software applications.
“I look forward to absorbing all I can learn from my team and engaging with design in new ways,” Woods said.
