April 30, 2021 - Savannah Hardscapes Construction recently announced that Grant Cook has been hired as the Construction Sales Representative at their headquarters in Hardeeville, South Carolina.
He attended College of Charleston where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Corporate Communications. Grant brings seventeen years of sales, consulting, and account management experience to the business from the medical, media and insurance industries. Grant works with homeowners and builders from the start to finish of outdoor hardscapes projects to create beautiful outdoor spaces. He develops design options and educates homeowners on the unequaled selection of materials offered at Savannah Hardscapes Construction.
Savannah Hardscapes Construction is the go-to resource in the Lowcountry for masonry and hardscape projects of all sizes and levels of complexity. Savannah Hardscapes specializes in providing an unequaled selection of exterior surfacing materials along with turnkey installation for projects of any size and scope. Visit savannahhardscapes.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.