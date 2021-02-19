February 19, 2021 - Thomas & Hutton announced that Griffin Savedge has joined their Savannah office's Civil Department as a Designer.
Savedge has a Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech and worked in geotechnical consulting in Charlotte, NC prior to joining Thomas & Hutton. Savedge will be assisting the project team in site layout and utility design. Given his previous experience in geotechnical engineering, he will be assisting with earthwork analysis. His projects include D.R. Horton communities and Palmetto Bluff. Outside of the office, Savedge enjoys playing golf.
For more information, visit www.thomasandhutton.com.
