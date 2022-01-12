January 12, 2022 - Hussey Gay Bell recently announced the hire of Mr. Hunter Whitfield, EIT as Project Engineer for its Civil Department.
His industry experience includes project management, coordination, calculations and permitting for engineering design projects associated with site development, water, wastewater and roadway projects. Whitfield comes with four years of experience working on a variety of different private and government investments. As Project Engineer, he will be responsible for designing and permitting the firm’s commercial/residential, government, institutional and industrial projects.
Whitfield obtained a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering, Emphasis in Structural Systems from the University of Georgia and will acquire a Professional Master of Business Administration degree from the University of South Carolina in December 2022. He also achieved Engineer in Training Certification from the State of South Carolina.
To learn more about HUSSEY GAY BELL, visit www.husseygaybell.com.
