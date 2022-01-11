January 11, 2022 - Henry Plumbing Company, a 4th generation locally owned Savannah plumbing company, was awarded the Alee Shriners Appreciation Award for “many years of dedicated service, time, talent and means” to the Alee Shriners organization.
The award was presented to Henry Plumbing Company and to owners Todd and Tonya Reed for their involvement, volunteering and sponsoring of Alee Shriners events. The Alee Shriners throughout the year work across our community to support critically ill children, parades, community events and fundraisers including for the Shriners Hospital. Todd Reed, CEO of Henry Plumbing Company, has a long history of volunteer work with the Shriner’s including being the past President of the Alee Pirate unit.
In receiving this award, Todd said, "We are humbled and appreciative to be recognized by such a great organization. We are better as people and as a company because of our involvement with the Alee Shriners”.
