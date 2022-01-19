January 19, 2022 - WATCO, the short line railroad owner, has scheduled upgrades and repair work for their railroad crossing on President Street adjacent to the Truman Parkway between Jan. 21-25, 2022.
President Street will be closed at the crossing beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, and will remain closed until the work is complete. WATCO anticipates completing the work and re-opening the road on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, by 5 a.m. The attached Detour Plan will be implemented to route traffic around the closure.
