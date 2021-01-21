January 21, 2021 - Corporate Environments announced that its new Savannah location is now open -- just in time to ring in the New Year. Strategically situated to serve South Georgia, Corporate Environments South Georgia is located in Historic Downtown Savannah at 2 E. Bryan Street, Suite 1500B, Savannah, Ga. 31401.
Corporate Environments’ office and showroom is located in the former SunTrust building on iconic Johnson Square. It is steps away from City Hall, River Street and many of its architectural and business clients.
“We are excited to be opening Corporate Environment’s South Georgia home in the Historic Downtown Savannah area, which is the center of business and commerce in the city, and, near the design districts in Midtown and Starland,” said Jay Weiland, President of Corporate Environments.
Corporate Environments South Georgia team will focus on helping clients source functional, beautiful interior environments for key industries like education, K-12 and higher education, government, healthcare and senior living, and, of course, commercial business.
Leading the Savannah team is Laura Lee Bocade, Business Development Market Leader, along with Sabrina Tate, Account Manager. The team will grow as business expands in 2021.
Bocade states, “We look forward to serving our colleagues in the architectural, design and construction communities, as well as hosting existing and potential clients.” She continues, “And, once it is safe and prudent to do so, we look forward to hosting and offering our space for tours, educational meetings and functions related to our business and community focus.”
Corporate Environments helps clients develop spaces that are efficient, inviting and safe, and is currently focused on providing businesses with functional and agile solutions in response to pandemic-related needs. The team is working with a diverse group of manufacturers to create spaces that provide healthy environments and improve the patient experience. For more information on Corporate Environments, visit www.CorporateEnvironments.com.
