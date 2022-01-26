January 26, 2022 - Capital Development Partners (CDP), a full-service real estate development company, recently broke ground on a 393,680 square foot speculative Class A warehouse, located in Bloomingdale, Georgia, just off Exit 148 on Interstate 16, which will deliver in Q4 2022. The development has dual rail connection to the Genessee & Wyoming rail service, which will meet the needs of companies seeking rail served distribution warehouse space.
Located just off Interstate 16, River Road Logistics Center provides excellent access to the Port of Savannah, Interstate 95, the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, and is within a four-hour drive of major markets including Atlanta, Orlando, and Charlotte.
“River Road Logistics Center offers dual rail connection, a rare commodity in the Savannah market along with significant container storage capacity for tenants between 200,000 and 400,000 square feet. Colliers International is excited to have been awarded this leasing assignment in the fast-growing logistics corridor along Interstate 16,” said Sebastian Findlay with Colliers International | Savannah.
The Port of Savannah is the fastest growing and third largest container gateway in the U.S. with 36 weekly container ship calls and is home to the largest single-terminal container facility of its kind in North America, encompassing 1,345 acres and nearly two miles of uninterrupted berthing space. Savannah is also the most westerly port on the Atlantic seaboard, providing shorter transit times for cargo destined for major inland markets.
