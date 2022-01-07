January 7, 2022 - The City of Savannah closed on the sale of land at 1700 Drayton St. last week, taking a major step toward increasing affordable housing units available to Savannahians. The land previously housed the city's Code Compliance Department before the building was destroyed in a fire in 2020.
Pinyan/Procida Development Group purchased the land and will build affordable, rent-restricted apartments.
The Savannah City Council approved the sale to Pinyan/Procida Development Group in February 2021. The group's development proposal includes 40 residential units, about 700 square feet of commercial retail space and 42 parking spaces. The residential development includes a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units. The project also includes shared common areas, business offices and green space. In addition, the developer plans to make the surrounding area more pedestrian-friendly and provide connectivity between the three buildings within the development.
Construction plans and entitlements are in-process, and development is planned to start at the property in late 2022.
