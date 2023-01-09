January 9, 2022 - The Annual Low Country Home & Garden Show is back for its 23rd year, from Friday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at the Savannah Convention Center on Hutchinson Island. Enjoy free admission, onsite parking for just $5, and get inspiration, solutions, and great deals for home improvement and outdoor projects.
At the 23rd Annual Low Country Home & Garden Show in Savannah, you can save time and money and find everything you need under one roof. Whether you are renovating, building, landscaping, or decorating, this is the weekend to solve all your home and garden challenges. Get inspired by new home and garden ideas, explore aisles of the latest home products and services, save money with show-only discounts, and shop at the Art, Gift & Gourmet (AGG) Marketplace. This is a family-friendly event, and families are sure to enjoy the new 6,000 square foot Family Fun Zone!
The Low Country Home & Garden Show has FREE admission courtesy of WTOC. Show hours are Friday, Jan. 20, from 2-6 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.. The show will be held at the Savannah Convention Center located at 1 International Drive in Savannah, GA on Hutchinson Island.
Other 2023 Low Country Home & Garden Show features include:
- Builders and Remodelers
- Kitchens and Baths
- Outdoor Living and Patio
- Huge Plant Sale by Tim & Dave’s Nursery
- Pools, Spas & Sunrooms
- Windows, Doors & Gutters
- Alternative Energy Solutions
- Garage, Storage and Organization
- Flooring, Concrete, Painting
- Gardening, Raised Beds and Landscape Ideas
- Gourmet Marketplace Featuring Wine Tasting
- A new 6,000 square foot Family Fun Zone, including:
- Badminton, Corn Hole, Jenga
- Chatham County Parks and Recreation Fun Wagon
- Hands on Crafting and Cookie Decorating
- Face Painting
- Pet Zone with Pet Adoptions, Obedience training and treats
Celebrity Appearances from Jessie Blanco, Eat It & Like it and local celebrity chefs providing demos all weekend long on the Eat It & Like It stage/Sample local Cuisine and learn cooking secrets from Savannah’s best restaurants.
Michael Siewart, (“Signature Mike”) Interior Designer – Get advice on all of your Interior Design dilemmas and learn the latest trends, tips and tricks.
Free Giveaways Each Day:
- And attendees can register to Win a FREE Washer / Dryer Appliance Package courtesy of Lowe’s.
