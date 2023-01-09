January 9, 2022 - The Annual Low Country Home & Garden Show is back for its 23rd year, from Friday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at the Savannah Convention Center on Hutchinson Island. Enjoy free admission, onsite parking for just $5, and get inspiration, solutions, and great deals for home improvement and outdoor projects.

At the 23rd Annual Low Country Home & Garden Show in Savannah, you can save time and money and find everything you need under one roof. Whether you are renovating, building, landscaping, or decorating, this is the weekend to solve all your home and garden challenges. Get inspired by new home and garden ideas, explore aisles of the latest home products and services, save money with show-only discounts, and shop at the Art, Gift & Gourmet (AGG) Marketplace. This is a family-friendly event, and families are sure to enjoy the new 6,000 square foot Family Fun Zone! 

