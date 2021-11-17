November 17, 2021 - JE Dunn has announced the hiring of Jared Propst to the role of senior superintendent in its Savannah office.
Propst has been in the construction business for 16 years. He has previously worked in commercial construction in San Francisco where he worked on various high rise residential projects. He is currently the superintendent on the Chatham County Courthouse project.
As senior superintendent, Propst oversees overall field management, including schedule development, safety management, logistics planning and coordination between trade partners and designers. He will also have direct supervision over all field operations.
Propst enjoys spending time with his family and going to the gym when he is not on the job. Propst is originally from Republic, Missouri.
