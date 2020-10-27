October 27, 2020 - Method Engineering Group recently announced that Jarrod Tipton has joined its team of engineering professionals.
Tipton, a registered professional engineer, joins Method Engineering Group as a project engineer. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He has earned additional degrees in Applied Physics and Mathematics from Armstrong Atlantic State University. Jarrod brings over 13 years of previous design experience to his new role. In this position, Tipton will join Lisa Woods and his previous co-workers and current firm principals Christopher Shaffer and Andrew McKeever to assist in the design and project management of multiple projects throughout the Southeast.
Tipton is currently licensed in Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky, and West Virginia. He has extensive experience in K-12 education projects and commercial office building design. He is a LEED accredited professional with a strong understanding of sustainable design practices.
“We are excited to add Jarrod to the Method Engineering Group team,” said firm principal Chris Shaffer. “We are familiar with his attention to detail and knowledge of electrical engineering systems. He will help us provide consistent, cost-effective designs for our architectural and building-owner clients.”
“This position is an incredible opportunity to develop professionally while reconnecting with friends and former coworkers,” Tipton said. “Method Engineering Group is a growing firm with a great reputation of hard work and excellent service. They have been very successful in the relatively short time they have been in business. I look forward to contributing to the growth of the company”
Jarrod and his wife, Ashley, who is a Senior Occupational Health Nurse for the Georgia Ports Authority, enjoy traveling and attending concerts and comedy shows. On the weekends, you can find Jarrod in his shop welding and fabricating various items out of aluminum and stainless steel. He has lived in the greater Savannah area his entire life and currently resides in Guyton.
“I’m really looking forward to working with Jarrod again,” said firm principal Andrew McKeever. “We know his ability to independently design large, complex projects will add to our team’s capabilities and support our team’s strategic goals.”
Method Engineering Group is a consulting engineering firm focused on providing MEP engineering solutions for architects and building owners. Founded in Savannah, Georgia in 2019, Method Engineering Group specializes in the design of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for new and renovated buildings. Additional services include fire protection design, communication system design, and sustainability consulting. Method Engineering Group offers engineering design services in 7 states, including Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida. For more information or to contact Method Engineering Group, call 912-963-1611, or visit www.methodeg.com
