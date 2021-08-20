August 20, 2021 - Omega Construction’s GA Division recently announced that Jason Hampton has joined the company as a Project Manager. With over 15 years of experience in commercial construction and project management, Jason’s responsibilities include pre-construction, estimating, subcontractor solicitation, purchasing, scheduling and contract administration.
“We are thrilled to have Jason join our Georgia team.” said Todd Mayo, Vice President of Omega Construction’s Georgia Division. “In the short time he’s been with us, Jason has jumped right in and become a vital team member. His integrity, professionalism and background and make him a perfect fit to support our division’s growth. We are lucky to have him.”
Jason is a native of Savannah and a graduate of Georgia Southern University. Prior to joining Omega, he spent several years with a general contractor in Atlanta working across twenty-seven states. Jason’s first Omega assignment is the Direct Distributors Industrial expansion and 110 Park of Commerce.
