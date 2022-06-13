June 13, 2022 - Barge’s Jason Lowe, PE, has been promoted to Director of the Facilities Business Unit.
Lowe has 21 years of experience as a civil engineer, project manager, and in coordinating multidisciplinary efforts for the industrial, commercial, military, government, and energy markets. He is a registered professional engineer, having begun his career as a Civil Engineering Officer in the Air Force. Lowe joined Barge in 2014, and most recently he served as the Director of Projects for the Facilities Business Unit, where he was responsible for project management and overall project execution.
Lowe earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from University of Kentucky and is a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, North Alabama Industrial Development Association, and Huntsville’s Committee of 100.
Shannon Lambert, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, shares, “Jason made great contributions to planning, executing, and monitoring projects as the Director of Projects, resulting in improved project profitability for the Facilities Business Unit. In this new role, he will build upon these project delivery successes with his great understanding of the Facilities market and a focused vision for how we can leverage our strengths to capture the developing opportunities and expand our services and client base. I am very excited about the future of the Facilities Business Unit under Jason’s leadership.”
Learn more at bargedesign.com.
