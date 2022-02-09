February 9, 2022 - M.E. Sack Engineering, a full-service Georgia based engineering firm, continues to expand its team and recently announced the return of Project Engineer, Jay Daniels. In this role, he will use his experience, leadership, and expertise of CAD (and other designing software) to develop cost efficient residential and commercial designs while meeting our clients needs.
Jay brings more than six years of experience and a wealth of knowledge in civil engineering to the M.E. Sack team. He has worked on numerous medium to large scale developments across the southeast. A graduate from Georgia Southern University with a Civil Engineering degree, Jay says this is only the beginning of his engineering career. He looks forward to making communities that live for a lifetime. “Family is one of the most important things you can have and it is important to develop spaces where families can make memories,” says Jay.
