July 5, 2023 - The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) announced the election of Jay Gehler, ASLA of Coleman Company as one of 48 ASLA Fellows. ASLA Fellows are recognized for their exceptional contributions to the landscape architecture profession and society at large. Election to the ASLA Council of Fellows is among the highest honors the ASLA bestows on members and is based on their works, leadership, management, knowledge, and service.
Jay Gehler’s years of dedicated service and advocacy at all levels of ASLA have been instrumental in generating far-reaching benefits to the advancement and public recognition of the profession. Jay had a leadership role in ASLA Wisconsin for many years, including four years as chair and four years as treasurer. During his tenure, Wisconsin ACT 123 Professional Licensure for Landscape Architects was signed into law. Jay was instrumental in connecting Green Industry members and landscape architects and played an active role in the legislative process in passing of 2009 Wisconsin AB142 Practice Licensure for Landscape Architects. Jay was elected chair of the WI ASLA Advocacy Committee in 2016-2018 and led a successful effort to defend against legislation that would eliminate practice licensure for landscape architects in Wisconsin. Since relocating to Savannah, his work continues. His long-time effective advocacy for the profession has provided elected leaders with critical guidance at the local, state, and national levels as to the stewardship of our built environment, our communities, and our natural and cultural resources. Jay is a recognized and respected voice of the profession and an outstanding model and mentor.
