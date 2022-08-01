August 1, 2022 - Hussey Gay Bell announced the hire of Administrative Professional, Jessica Stewart. She joins the Savannah location with 20 years of experience in various fields.
Stewart will provide support to the firm’s managers and employees, assist in daily office needs and manage the company’s general administrative activities. Additionally, she will work closely with and support the firm's civil engineering division. Stewart obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Art from the Cleveland Institute of Art and achieved additional education at West Virginia University before relocating to Savannah.
