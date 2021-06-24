June 24, 2021 - Tharpe Engineering Group has announced the hiring of Jessica Van Buren, as BIM Technician.
In her position, Van Buren will utilize building information modeling software to develop construction documents and 3D models to facilitate coordination with all design team members.
Jessica is originally from Florida and is a graduate of the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Arts in History Concentration and a minor in Art History. She also graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design with a Master of Arts in Architectural History and has an Associate of Applied Sciences in Architectural Drafting from Savannah Technical College.
For more information, visit tharpeengineering.com
