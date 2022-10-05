October 5, 2022 - EMC Engineering Services, Inc., headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, has announced a new member to the company’s Board of Directors, effective Aug. 17, 2022. Joining the Board is Joel D. Womack, PE, whose appointment will bring EMC’s total board membership to nine.

“I am very pleased to announce that the Shareholders of EMC have elected Mr. Joel D. Womack, PE, to the Board of Directors. Joel has always been a dedicated member of the EMC TEAM. He will bring a third-generation employee to owner perspective to the Board that we currently do not have. I am excited for the future of the company with Joel as a member of the EMC Leadership”, says President and Chairman of the Board, Charles E. Perry, Jr., PE.

