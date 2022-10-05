October 5, 2022 - EMC Engineering Services, Inc., headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, has announced a new member to the company’s Board of Directors, effective Aug. 17, 2022. Joining the Board is Joel D. Womack, PE, whose appointment will bring EMC’s total board membership to nine.
“I am very pleased to announce that the Shareholders of EMC have elected Mr. Joel D. Womack, PE, to the Board of Directors. Joel has always been a dedicated member of the EMC TEAM. He will bring a third-generation employee to owner perspective to the Board that we currently do not have. I am excited for the future of the company with Joel as a member of the EMC Leadership”, says President and Chairman of the Board, Charles E. Perry, Jr., PE.
A native of Fitzgerald, Georgia, Womack started in the Savannah Headquarters location in 2007 as a Junior Design Engineer and transitioned to the Columbus branch office in 2009, where he currently serves as the Engineering Department Head. Womack holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Southern Polytechnic State University and holds Professional Engineer licensure in Georgia, Montanta, and Texas. Womack’s continued dedication to the company, colleagues, and clients has been invaluable and instrumental in contributing to the company’s success. When not hard at work, you can find him enjoying the great outdoors hunting, fishing, golfing and most importantly spending time with his wife, Erica and their two beautiful daughters Sydney and Taylor.
Established in 1978, EMC Engineering Services, Inc. is a multi-disciplined consulting engineering firm providing services throughout the United States. With ten office locations, EMC Engineering Services, Inc. is strategically located to provide local planning, surveying, geotechnical, engineering, landscape architecture, and construction phase services.
