February 24, 2023 - EMC Engineering Services, Inc., headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, has announced the promotion of Joel Womack, PE to Principal.
Womack joined EMC in 2007 as a Jr. Design Engineer in our Savannah branch. He transitioned to the Columbus branch in 2009, where he currently serves as the Branch Manager. He became an Associate Owner in the firm in 2018. Womack holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering Technology from Southern Polytechnic State University and holds Professional Engineer licensure in Georgia, Montana, and Texas.
When not hard at work, you can find Joel enjoying the great outdoors hunting, fishing, golfing, and most importantly, spending time with his wife, Erica and their two beautiful daughters, Sydney and Taylor.
Established in 1978, EMC Engineering Services, Inc. is a multi-disciplined consulting engineering firm providing services throughout the United States. With eleven office locations, EMC Engineering Services, Inc. is strategically located to provide local planning, surveying, geotechnical, engineering, landscape architecture, and construction phase services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.