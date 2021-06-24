June 24, 2021 - Tharpe Engineering Group has announced the hiring of John Thomas (J.T.) Kowalchuk, P.E., as Project Engineer.
In his position, Kowalchuk will utilize the latest technology in 3D finite-element structural analysis and building information modeling software to assist in developing project construction documents. He will also be responsible for design tasks on projects ranging from small historic preservation efforts to complex mixed-use developments.
J.T. is originally from St. Simon’s Island, Georgia, and is a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. In addition, he is a graduate of the Michigan Technological University with a Master of Science in Civil Engineering.
For more information, visit tharpeengineering.com
